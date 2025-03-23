x
Home > Movie News

CBI Files Closure Report in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case

Published on March 23, 2025 by nymisha

CBI Files Closure Report in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case

In a significant development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a closure report with the Mumbai court. According to official sources, there were two separate cases – one based on allegations made by Sushant’s father against Rhea Chakraborty, and another regarding Rhea’s accusations against Sushant’s family.

The CBI report reportedly states that no evidence was found to support suspicions surrounding Sushant’s death. The actor was found dead under suspicious circumstances in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Though initial reports suggested suicide, many questions were raised about the circumstances.

The investigation was transferred from Bihar Police to the CBI in August 2020 and continued for nearly four years. Sources indicate that investigators found no evidence suggesting anyone had encouraged Sushant to take his own life.

Reports suggest that Rhea Chakraborty and her family have been given a clean chit in the case. The CBI’s closure report marks a turning point in this high-profile case that had captured nationwide attention and sparked intense debate about mental health and Bollywood’s internal dynamics.

AP Visakha Steel Plant Aims for 92.5% Production Capacity by Year-End
