x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event
Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event
Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot
Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot
Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree
Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree
Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy
Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy
NTR Spotted At Mumbai Airport
NTR Spotted At Mumbai Airport
Jaanyaa Joshi Stuns in her Photoshoot
Jaanyaa Joshi Stuns in her Photoshoot
Vidhi Yadav Latest Photos
Vidhi Yadav Latest Photos
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP Visakha Steel Plant Aims for 92.5% Production Capacity by Year-End

Published on March 23, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas Gets “Prestigious” Doctorate!
image
AP Visakha Steel Plant Aims for 92.5% Production Capacity by Year-End
image
CBI Files Closure Report in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case
image
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Scared of BJP?
image
Akhil Akkineni lines up an Entertainer?

AP Visakha Steel Plant Aims for 92.5% Production Capacity by Year-End

The Ministry of Steel has revealed to the Parliamentary Committee that Visakhapatnam Steel Plant aims to reach 92.5% production capacity by the October-December quarter this year. The ministry explained that the special financial package was announced specifically to rescue the plant from its financial troubles.

In a report recently submitted to Parliament, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Steel Affairs noted that the plant had earned profits of 12,958 crores continuously for 13 years from 2003 to 2014. However, by 2024, the once-profitable organization reached a point where it couldn’t repay capital loans or interest, with outstanding bank loans totaling 18,556 crores as of September 30, 2024.

Due to the financial crisis, the company shut down its second blast furnace on September 12, 2024, and continued operations with just a single blast furnace. To revive the struggling plant, the government provided 500 crores in equity and 1,140 crores as capital loan in September 2024.

Later, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved an 11,440 crore revival package, aiming to restart all three blast furnaces and operate the plant at full production capacity. As part of this plan, the government approved the package on January 16, 2025, and released the first installment of 6,783 crores by January 30.

The Steel Ministry has set progressive production targets: 63% capacity for January-March and April-June quarters, 76% for July-September, and 92.5% for the October-December quarter. The Parliamentary Committee has requested regular updates on the plant’s performance and progress.

Next YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas Gets “Prestigious” Doctorate! Previous CBI Files Closure Report in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case
else

TRENDING

image
CBI Files Closure Report in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case
image
Akhil Akkineni lines up an Entertainer?
image
Varun Tej getting back to Work

Latest

image
YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas Gets “Prestigious” Doctorate!
image
AP Visakha Steel Plant Aims for 92.5% Production Capacity by Year-End
image
CBI Files Closure Report in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case
image
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Scared of BJP?
image
Akhil Akkineni lines up an Entertainer?

Most Read

image
YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas Gets “Prestigious” Doctorate!
image
AP Visakha Steel Plant Aims for 92.5% Production Capacity by Year-End
image
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Scared of BJP?

Related Articles

Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy NTR Spotted At Mumbai Airport Jaanyaa Joshi Stuns in her Photoshoot Vidhi Yadav Latest Photos