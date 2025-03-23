x
Home > Politics

YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas Gets “Prestigious” Doctorate!

Published on March 23, 2025 by nymisha

YSRCP controversial leader Duvvada Srinivas, a Member of the Legislative Council from Andhra Pradesh’s YSRCP, has reportedly been awarded a doctorate. According to reports, Duvvada Srinivas received this honour at Hyderabad’s Green Park Hotel from Mark Burns, an advisor to US President Donald Trump.

The news went viral on social media after a post about the ceremony began circulating online. Photos show that Day Spring International University bestowed the doctorate on Srinivas in recognition of his professional dedication and outstanding services to society and social media.

Several big dignitaries attended the ceremony, including Dr Adam Raj Dekkapati, National Chairman of the Indo-Israel Friendship Association (IIFA), Reverend Solomon Gattu, Bishop Pothan from Manipur, former MP Harshakumar, Municipal Chairman Saraswati, Divvela Madhuri, and senior Congress leaders Ashok Goud, Rajayya Goud, Palle Venkat Goud, and Shankar Goud.

Day Spring International University is situated in Texas and deals with online education. However, there have been discussions surrounding similar institutions with similar names, such as Dayspring Christian University, which has been associated with fraudulent practices, particularly in offering unaccredited honorary degrees.

The YSRCP cadre is thrilled for Duvvada Srinivas’s doctorate, who has managed to be more active in party affairs, public events, news channels, and social media than the party’s chief, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Clearly, they’re rooting for him to do big things and carry the party forward .

