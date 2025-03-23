NTR off to Japan

Young Tiger NTR along with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi took a special flight and flew off to Japan this morning. The actor will promote the release of Devara in Japan before the release. The film will have a release across Japan on March 28th. The film’s director Kortala Siva too will promote Devara along with NTR. Devara released last year and the film ended up as a super hit. Koratala Siva is currently working on the script of the sequel and the shoot commences next year.

NTR is busy with the shoot of War 2. Hrithik Roshan is injured and the pending song will be shot after Hrithik recovers completely from his injury. NTR will join the sets of Prashanth Neel’s next film from April. The shoot of the film commenced recently but NTR is yet to join the shoot of the film. Dragon is the title considered and the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. War 2 will release on August 14th this year while Dragon will release during Sankranthi 2026.