Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event
Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot
Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree
Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy
NTR Spotted At Mumbai Airport
Jaanyaa Joshi Stuns in her Photoshoot
Vidhi Yadav Latest Photos
Home > Movie News

NTR off to Japan

Published on March 23, 2025 by nymisha

Young Tiger NTR along with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi took a special flight and flew off to Japan this morning. The actor will promote the release of Devara in Japan before the release. The film will have a release across Japan on March 28th. The film’s director Kortala Siva too will promote Devara along with NTR. Devara released last year and the film ended up as a super hit. Koratala Siva is currently working on the script of the sequel and the shoot commences next year.

NTR is busy with the shoot of War 2. Hrithik Roshan is injured and the pending song will be shot after Hrithik recovers completely from his injury. NTR will join the sets of Prashanth Neel’s next film from April. The shoot of the film commenced recently but NTR is yet to join the shoot of the film. Dragon is the title considered and the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. War 2 will release on August 14th this year while Dragon will release during Sankranthi 2026.

