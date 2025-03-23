x
Complaint Registered against Balakrishna, Gopichand and Prabhas

Published on March 23, 2025 by nymisha

Complaint Registered against Balakrishna, Gopichand and Prabhas

A series of complaints have been registered against Tollywood actors, celebrities and social media influencers in the recent weeks who are promoting betting apps. Some of them even appeared before the cops for investigation while others issued official statements. A complaint has been registered against Balakrishna, Gopichand and Prabhas recently. They are booked for jointly promoting a Chinese betting app called Fun88 on Balakrishna talk show Unstoppable Season 2.

A man named Rama Rao has filed a complaint against Balakrishna, Gopichand and Prabhas. Fun88 is also one of the sponsors of Unstoppable Season 2. The actors are yet to respond about the issue. Balakrishna has completed the recent season of Unstoppable. Balakrishna is busy with Akhanda 2 and Prabhas is shooting for Raja Saab and Fauji. Gopichand announced a film to be directed by Sankalp Reddy recently.

