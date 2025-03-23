x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event
Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event
Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot
Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot
Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree
Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree
Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy
Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy
NTR Spotted At Mumbai Airport
NTR Spotted At Mumbai Airport
Jaanyaa Joshi Stuns in her Photoshoot
Jaanyaa Joshi Stuns in her Photoshoot
Vidhi Yadav Latest Photos
Vidhi Yadav Latest Photos
View all stories
Home > NRI Life / Diaspora

Indian Father-Daughter Shot Dead in US Store

Published on March 23, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Salman Khan’s Sikandar Trailer is Here
image
Indian Father-Daughter Shot Dead in US Store
image
Complaint Registered against Balakrishna, Gopichand and Prabhas
image
NTR off to Japan
image
YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas Gets “Prestigious” Doctorate!

Indian Father-Daughter Shot Dead in US Store

In a shocking incident, two Indian nationals were fatally shot at a departmental store in Virginia, USA. The victims were 24-year-old Urmi Patel and her father Pradeep Patel.

The shooting occurred when an angry customer entered the store to purchase alcohol. The attacker reportedly became furious with the store staff, questioning why the shop had been closed the previous night. In a fit of rage, he pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Pradeep Patel died instantly at the scene while his daughter Urmi was rushed to hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Police have arrested the gunman responsible for this senseless attack.

According to sources, Pradeep Patel had moved to America from Gujarat about six years ago along with his wife and daughter, hoping for a better life. This dream has now ended in an unimaginable tragedy that has shaken the local Indian community.

Next Salman Khan’s Sikandar Trailer is Here Previous Complaint Registered against Balakrishna, Gopichand and Prabhas
else

TRENDING

image
Salman Khan’s Sikandar Trailer is Here
image
Complaint Registered against Balakrishna, Gopichand and Prabhas
image
NTR off to Japan

Latest

image
Salman Khan’s Sikandar Trailer is Here
image
Indian Father-Daughter Shot Dead in US Store
image
Complaint Registered against Balakrishna, Gopichand and Prabhas
image
NTR off to Japan
image
YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas Gets “Prestigious” Doctorate!

Most Read

image
YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas Gets “Prestigious” Doctorate!
image
AP Visakha Steel Plant Aims for 92.5% Production Capacity by Year-End
image
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Scared of BJP?

Related Articles

Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy NTR Spotted At Mumbai Airport Jaanyaa Joshi Stuns in her Photoshoot Vidhi Yadav Latest Photos