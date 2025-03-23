Indian Father-Daughter Shot Dead in US Store

In a shocking incident, two Indian nationals were fatally shot at a departmental store in Virginia, USA. The victims were 24-year-old Urmi Patel and her father Pradeep Patel.

The shooting occurred when an angry customer entered the store to purchase alcohol. The attacker reportedly became furious with the store staff, questioning why the shop had been closed the previous night. In a fit of rage, he pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Pradeep Patel died instantly at the scene while his daughter Urmi was rushed to hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Police have arrested the gunman responsible for this senseless attack.

According to sources, Pradeep Patel had moved to America from Gujarat about six years ago along with his wife and daughter, hoping for a better life. This dream has now ended in an unimaginable tragedy that has shaken the local Indian community.