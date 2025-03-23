x
Movie News

Salman Khan's Sikandar Trailer is Here

Published on March 23, 2025

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Trailer is Here

It would be an acid test for Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan. His upcoming film Sikandar is slated for Eid release on March 30th. The most awaited trailer of the film is out and it is packed with explosive action. Salman Khan plays the role of Sanjay who is on a mission to save his people and he moves to Mumbai. Rashmika plays the wife of Sanjay. Sikandar is on a mission to expose the corruption of Minister Pradhan played by Sathyaraj in the film. The action episodes are presented well but Sikandar hints of a regular commercial entertainer which banks on the peformance of Salman Khan.

Sikandar trailer is lengthy and it lasts for 3 hours and 33 seconds. Kajal Aggarwal, Sunil Shetty, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar will be seen in other important roles. AR Murugadoss is the director and he last directed Ghajini in Hindi. Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are reuniting after a super hit like Kick. They will soon team up for Kick 2. Pritam has composed the songs while Santosh Narayanan worked on the background score. Sikandar is made on a record budget.

