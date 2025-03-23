Nithiin’s Robinhood Trailer: Laugh Riot

Hero Nithiin is all set to entertain with his upcoming heist comedy, Robinhood, which will hit cinemas on March 28th. The trailer for this much-awaited film, directed by Venky Kudumula, was unveiled at a grand event.

The trailer introduces Nithiin as Ram, a man ready to adopt the name Robinhood for the security agency he works for. Despite his job, Ram is actually a robber, and he begins flirting with Sreeleela, whom he and his team are assigned to protect. However, the real action kicks off when a villainous gang enters the picture, embroiling them in unlawful activities.

The narrative promises a thrilling game of cat-and-mouse between the hero and villain. But what stands out is the film’s emphasis on comedy. Venky Kudumula’s sense of humor is distinct and has a unique charm. The nature of the jokes is light-hearted, witty, and often quirky.

Nithiin’s impeccable comic timing and his chemistry with co-actors elevate the humor to another level. Sreeleela brings charm to her role as a wealthy, somewhat ditsy girl. The supporting cast also delivers stellar performances, with Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore commanding every scene they appear in with ease.

With Sai Sriram’s impressive cinematography, GV Prakash Kumar’s energetic music, and a grand production design by Mythri Movie Makers, the trailer has certainly raised the bar. Robinhood promises to be a laughter-filled ride.