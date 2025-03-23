x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event
Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event
Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot
Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot
Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree
Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree
Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy
Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy
NTR Spotted At Mumbai Airport
NTR Spotted At Mumbai Airport
Jaanyaa Joshi Stuns in her Photoshoot
Jaanyaa Joshi Stuns in her Photoshoot
Vidhi Yadav Latest Photos
Vidhi Yadav Latest Photos
View all stories
Home > Cricket/IPL

IPL 2025: SRH Crushes RR in a High-Scoring Thriller

Published on March 23, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
IPL 2025: SRH Crushes RR in a High-Scoring Thriller
image
Nithiin’s Robinhood Trailer: Laugh Riot
image
Salman Khan’s Sikandar Trailer is Here
image
Indian Father-Daughter Shot Dead in US Store
image
Complaint Registered against Balakrishna, Gopichand and Prabhas

IPL 2025: SRH Crushes RR in a High-Scoring Thriller

In a thrilling IPL 2025 opener, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) dominated Rajasthan Royals (RR) with a 44-run victory at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. SRH’s explosive batting set the tone, posting a mammoth 286/6 in 20 overs, leaving RR struggling to keep up.

Ishan Kishan was the star of the show, smashing a breathtaking 106 off just 47 balls. His innings, packed with six sixes, left the crowd in awe. Travis Head added to the fireworks with a quick 50 off 21 balls, setting the stage for SRH’s massive total. The team’s aggressive approach had RR’s bowlers on the back foot, with Jofra Archer conceding 76 runs in his four overs—a record for the most expensive spell in IPL history.

Chasing 287, RR started strong with Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, Simarjeet Singh’s double strike in the second over dented their hopes. Dhruv Jurel fought back with a gritty fifty, but the required run rate proved too steep. RR finished at 242/6, falling short by 44 runs.

Previous Nithiin’s Robinhood Trailer: Laugh Riot
else

TRENDING

image
Nithiin’s Robinhood Trailer: Laugh Riot
image
Salman Khan’s Sikandar Trailer is Here
image
Complaint Registered against Balakrishna, Gopichand and Prabhas

Latest

image
IPL 2025: SRH Crushes RR in a High-Scoring Thriller
image
Nithiin’s Robinhood Trailer: Laugh Riot
image
Salman Khan’s Sikandar Trailer is Here
image
Indian Father-Daughter Shot Dead in US Store
image
Complaint Registered against Balakrishna, Gopichand and Prabhas

Most Read

image
YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas Gets “Prestigious” Doctorate!
image
AP Visakha Steel Plant Aims for 92.5% Production Capacity by Year-End
image
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Scared of BJP?

Related Articles

Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy NTR Spotted At Mumbai Airport Jaanyaa Joshi Stuns in her Photoshoot Vidhi Yadav Latest Photos