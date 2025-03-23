IPL 2025: SRH Crushes RR in a High-Scoring Thriller

In a thrilling IPL 2025 opener, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) dominated Rajasthan Royals (RR) with a 44-run victory at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. SRH’s explosive batting set the tone, posting a mammoth 286/6 in 20 overs, leaving RR struggling to keep up.

Ishan Kishan was the star of the show, smashing a breathtaking 106 off just 47 balls. His innings, packed with six sixes, left the crowd in awe. Travis Head added to the fireworks with a quick 50 off 21 balls, setting the stage for SRH’s massive total. The team’s aggressive approach had RR’s bowlers on the back foot, with Jofra Archer conceding 76 runs in his four overs—a record for the most expensive spell in IPL history.

Chasing 287, RR started strong with Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, Simarjeet Singh’s double strike in the second over dented their hopes. Dhruv Jurel fought back with a gritty fifty, but the required run rate proved too steep. RR finished at 242/6, falling short by 44 runs.