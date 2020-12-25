‘ Ala Jaganmohanpuramu lo ‘ colonies all over AP

The TDP social media wing has given a filmy, mocking touch to the Jagan Reddy Government’s naming of a colony coming up under its house sites programme. Minister Kanna Babu has given the title ‘YS Jaganmohanapuram’ to the new colony coming up in 103 acres at Nemam in Kakinada rural mandal. Over 3,317 house sites are being given to poor people in this colony. A huge arch with the title has already come up. Jagan and YS photos are also being installed on the arch.

Now, the TDP has started passing funny comments on this. Usually, the Jagan Reddy regime’s all programmes are named in the Kadapa style. ‘Jagananna’ or ‘YSR Jagananna’ titles are normally used. ‘Anna’ is the catchword for CM Jagan who even addresses senior IAS and IPS officers like this. Here, the colony title was given following the film title of Allu Arjun which is ‘Ala Vykuntapuramulo’. The TDP has started making mocking comments on the new title ‘Ala YS Jaganmohanapuram’.

Hailing from the Kapu community, it is but natural for Minister Kanna Babu to give Allu Arjun film title to the project. But it has raised doubts whether this title has gone down well with the beneficiaries of the house sites. Most of these residents would be from SC, ST and BC sections. Mostly, they prefer the ‘Jagananna’ title for their colonies.

Whatever, thousands of such new colonies are going to come up in the 30 lakh house sites being given by the Jagan regime. All these colonies would obviously get either ‘Jagananna’ or ‘YSR Jagananna’ or ‘YS Jaganmohanapuram’ titles.