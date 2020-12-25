Bigg boss winner Abhijeet inundated with offers

Bigg boss season 4 ended couple of days back on a grand note. Though the season had several ups and downs and did not have much viewership in last few weeks, the way it ended gave a feeling of successful program to the audience. But one major complaint on bigg boss show is that it failed to ensure big opportunities for the winners of the show. The careers of title winners Shiva balaji, Kaushal and Rahul did not improve after the show. However, Abhijeet seems to be breaking that sentiment.

Abhijeet is inundated with several offers after big boss show. Reportedly, most of them are web series and OTT movies. Given the current boom of OTT, the artists targeting OTT are expected to have good prospects in the future. Apart from web series, Abhijeet also seemed to have got some movie opportunities. He is approached by Samantha’s show in aha app which is having very good viewership.

Overall, it seems, Bigg boss show has helped Abhijeet in a grand way.