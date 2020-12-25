Korameesam Polisoda song: Soothing Melody

Yupp Advert

It’s Christmas and the makers of ‘Krack’ have delighted the music lovers with the third single from the music album. The song is ‘Korameesam Polisoda’ and here is it streams out.

This is a slow and romantic number and it’s all about Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan’s beautiful relation. They are a married couple who are very happy with each other and thoroughly enjoy their moments.

Shruti sizzles in a saree and she displays her elegance while Ravi Teja sports casuals and khakee uniform. His slight beard and handle bar moustache’s look perfectly fit in the song’s nature.

Special mention to the lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry which are completely in Telugu and the vocals by Ramya Behra are just soothing to ears.

Thaman has done it again by delivering a lovely melody and the song will certainly give a repeated hum.

Director Gopichand Malineni captures superb moments while cinematography by Vishnu is decent to the aesthetic visuals.

‘Krack’ is releasing for Sankranthi.