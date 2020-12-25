Manoj’s remarkable makeover is stunning

Hero Manchu Manoj was out of the light in the recent years due to reasons best known to him. But the Manchu hero is now eyeing a comeback and wants to do it with a bang.

But first Manoj worked on his body and toned down 15 kilos. His transformation is really remarkable in this look where we can see him super slim. That’s really a fantastic effort and for this Manoj had followed a strict Ayurvedic diet and heavy physical workouts.

Coming to the films, Manoj has lined two films and that too bilinguals. One film each with Tamil and Telugu directors are in pre-production stages and very soon, they will hit the floors.

This means Manoj is set to have two releases in 2021 which would fill the gap of his missing out.