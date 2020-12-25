Tuck Jagadish First Look: Nani In Aggressive Mode

Nani and Shiva Nirvana’s second film together is Tuck Jagadish. On the special occasion of Christmas, the film’s first look poster is launched. Nani is spotted in formal attire with a light beard and he appears aggressive in the poster. Going by the poster, Tuck Jagadish is not a soft and romantic entertainer like Nani and Shiva’s previous film Ninnu Kori.

Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh are the heroines in the emotional family drama produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi on Shine Screens. S Thaman and Prasad Murella handles music and camera departments respectively.

The makers with the first look poster announced to release Tuck Jagadish in April 2021.