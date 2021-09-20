Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo bags 10 awards in SIIMA

Stylish Star Allu Arjun’s last outing Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo ended up as one of the biggest hits of Telugu cinema. The film bagged 10 awards at the prestigious SIIMA Event that took place last night. For the year 2020, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo swept awards in most of the categories. The film bagged awards in the categories of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Film, Best Music composer and others. The entire team of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo graced the event and collected the awards.

Here is the list:

Best Actor: Allu Arjun

Best Actress: Pooja Hegde

Best Director: Trivikram

Best Film: Haarika and Hassine Creations

Best Music Director: S Thaman

Best Playback Singer: Armaan Malik for Butta Bomma

Best Lyric Writer: Ramjogaiah Sastry for Butta Bomma

Best Supporting Actor: Murali Sharma

Best Supporting Actress: Tabu

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Samuthirakani