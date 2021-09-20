Rival within family torments Akhilapriya

Former minister Bhuma Akhilapriya now has a rival from within. Her cousin Bhuma Kishore Reddy is now fast emerging as a rival to her. Bhuma Kishore Reddy, who has recently joined the BJP is fast turning out to be a tough nut. He has opposed her policies and joined the BJP to work against her

He has started a mass contact programme titled Palle Bata. Under this programme, he is planning to go from village to village to understand the problems of the people. The Pallebata began from Govindinne village, which is close to his native village of Kothapalli in Dornipadu mandal. He is planning to touch every household in each village. He is trying to project himself as an alternative to Bhuma Akhila Priya.

As for Bhuma Akhilapriya, she is unable to organise similar programmes. Police cases, domestic issues and other problems have prevented her from reaching out to the people. Her husband Bhargav and brother Vikhyat are on the run due to the slew of cases they are facing. So, they occasionally try to meet the people, but for most of the time, they are trying to evade the police.

The TDP workers in Allagadda constituency are now a confused lot. They are unable to decide whether to stand with Akhila Priya or join Kishore Reddy. Many Bhuma followers now feel that it is about time that they need to make a decision on who to follow. With Akhilapriya not touring the constituency extensively, most of them are veering towards Kishore Reddy.