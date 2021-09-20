Buzz: Sampath Nandi to direct Vikramarkudu 2?

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that top writer V Vijayendra Prasad is ready with the script of the sequel for Vikramarkudu. It is clear that SS Rajamouli will not direct this film because of his packed commitments. Ravi Teja will play the lead role in Vikramarkudu 2 which will be a pan-Indian attempt. If the latest update is to be true, Sampath Nandi has been approached to direct Vikramarkudu 2. Sampath Nandi directed Gopichand’s Seetimaarr recently and his work received good applause.

Sampath Nandi and Ravi Teja worked in the past for Bengal Tiger which was a commercial success. The talks are on for now and things will be finalized soon. Vikramarkudu 2 may happen next year after things will be finalized. There are also talks that Sampath Nandi may soon direct a Mega hero. Ravi Teja is done with the shoot of Khiladi and he is shooting for Ramarao On Duty. He will take up Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s film after completing the shoot. More details about Vikramarkudu 2 will be announced officially.