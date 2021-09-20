TRS making Revanth a hero at national level!

The ongoing Twitter war between TRS working president, IT minister KT Rama Rao and TPCC president on drug analysis tests has become a hot topic in national politics.

In fact, this topic is trending on Twitter today.

But Revanth seemed to gained a lot of political mileage from this issue.

The TRS leaders in their bid to fix Revanth issue by dragging Rahul Gandhi into this issue by demanding Rahul to undergo drug analysis tests along with KTR, helped Revanth to attract national headlines.

Due to over enthusiasm by TRS, within three months Revanth became the most popular TPCC chiefs in the country.

KTR tweeting everyday about Revanth tagging Congress top leaders Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tiwari etc made Congress high command recognize how Revanth is creating panic in TRS within three months of taking charge.

Although several leaders worked as TPCC chiefs earlier, no one became a hot and trending topic like Revanth and political circles say all the credit goes to KTR and TRS leaders who made Revanth a hero in politics.