Latest updates of Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Project

Superstar Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli have been in plans to work together and the project may happen next year. Both Rajamouli and Mahesh announced that the project will happen after they complete their current projects. Mahesh is busy with the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata and he will work with Trivikram before he commences the shoot of Rajamouli’s film. There are a lot of ongoing speculations about the genre and the script of Mahesh and Rajamouli’s film. There are talks that Rajamouli readied a stylish spy thriller for Mahesh. One more speculation said that an action thriller set in the African forests is designed for the duo.

But the latest update says that the script of the film is yet to be locked. Rajamouli and Mahesh met several times in the recent months to discuss about the script. Rajamouli even narrated three ideas to Mahesh but the top actor was not convinced with them. He wanted Rajamouli to take his time and come up with an exciting script. Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad is currently working on the script. Rajamouli’s film with Mahesh Babu is expected to start during the end of 2022.

There are also talks that Rajamouli will complete a Bollywood film before he starts Mahesh Babu’s film. KL Narayana will produce the film of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli.