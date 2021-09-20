KTR files defamation case against Revanth in drugs case!

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao has filed a Civil Suit for defamation and for grant of perpetual injunction against TPCC chief Anumula Revanth Reddy on Monday (today).

The suit is a result of various baseless, scurrilous, and manifestly false statements and allegations made against KTR by Revanth Reddy seeking to falsely link KTR with the ongoing investigation being conducted by Enforcement Directorate against allegations of .drug and psychotropic substances abuse by certain named accused.

The Civil Suit contends that the said investigations are being done against the said accused and as a part of investigation various persons are being examined with none of whom KTR has any association or link for the alleged acts.

KTR has thus sought a declaration that such false statements made by Revanth Reddy are slanderous, libelous and constitute defamation and seeks an appropriate injunction against making such defamatory statements and to take down all such false statements/ accusations.

Liberty has also been reserved in the suit for instituting further Criminal Proceedings and for payment of compensatory damages for such serious and malicious acts of defamation.