Prabhas releases trailer of Aakashavani

By
Telugu360
-
0

The trailer of Aakashavani, a different attempt in Telugu cinema, has been launched by actor Prabhas.

The trailer gives us glimpses of the world of tribals whose lives are caught between superstitious beliefs and a powerful rich man.

How things change after a radio entered their lives is the rest of the story. “Once upon a time, somewhere far far away…” are the opening words of the trailer, which is promising.

Produced by Padmanabha Reddy on AU & I Studios banner, Aakashavani is written and directed by Ashwin Gangaraju. Samuthirakani, Vinay Varma, Teja Kakumanu and Prashant are part of the cast.

As far as technical crew is concerned, music is composed by Kaala Bhairava, cinematography is by Suresh Raghutu, editing by Sreekar Prasad and dialogues are penned by Sai Madhav Burra.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here