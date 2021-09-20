Stormy monsoon session to witness Babu-Jagan faceoff

The monsoon session of the AP Assembly is set to be held very soon. The government is making arrangements for the same. A notification is expected anytime soon. Of late, the assembly sessions in AP are fast emerging as live sparring shows, with both the government and the opposition spiting at one another. According to some, with the kind of attacks, counter-attacks, the verbal harangues and the wordy duels, the assembly is fast emerging as a potboiler.

How the Opposition TDP will corner the Government and how the YSRCP will isolate Chandrababu would be keenly watched. Personalised attacks are likely to raise the heat in the legislative assembly. The ruling YSRCP might go ballistic on the TDP and might specifically highlight the dismal performance of the TDP in the MPTC and ZPTC elections. At the same time, the TDP is likely to focus on the recent attack on Chandrababu’s residence.

The issues such as the financial improprieties of the Jagan Government and the Central Government’s admonition of the State Government are also likely to be discussed. Lokesh’s tours and his vituperative attacks too could figure during the discussions. The TDP is also likely to highlight the failures of the YSRCP Government.

The assembly session will also see a major face-off between Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu. In the last session, the TDP and Chandrababu Naidu stayed away from the assembly proceedings in protest against Jagan’s attitude. Will it be different this time? Let’s wait and see how things unfold.