Breaking: One more jolt from YS Jagan to Tollywood

The government of Andhra Pradesh is yet to revise the ticket pricing GO and the entire Tollywood is waiting for the meeting with AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. The meeting was scheduled to take place today but it was canceled in the last minute without any information. Megastar Chiranjeevi along with several celebrities had plans to meet YS Jagan and discuss the challenges that the exhibition industry is facing due to the new GO issued. The celebrities are now left in shock after the meeting was called off again.

The AP Film Development Corporation will meet the selected distributors and exhibitors of AP today in Amaravati and the meeting is scheduled at 11 AM. It is heard that YS Jagan is not in a mood to meet Tollywood celebrities before the government gets clarity on the ticket portal for films in the state. Today, the AP FDC will strictly discuss about the steps to be followed for the ticket pricing portal. The AP government is keen to implement this at the earliest and take a stronghold on controlling the prices of tickets. For now, the upcoming films will have to struggle and release their films in AP for the slashed prices.