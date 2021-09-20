Soft princess vs tough princess : Battle royale in Vizianagaram

Politics in Vizianagaram is slowly but surely passing into the hands of the next generation. Despite popularity, image and charisma, Ashok Gajapathiraju may not fight the 2024 elections due to the age factor. It is likely that the baton could pass into the hands of his daughter Aditi. But, will Aditi Gajapati Raju be able to don her dad’s mantle and put up a fight?

In fact, Aditi contested from Vizianagaram assembly seat in 2019 elections and lost by 6000 votes to YSRCP biggie Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swami. In the same constituency, her father Ashok Gajapathi Raju got a majority of 27000 for the Lok Sabha. Clearly, there was cross voting and a stunned Aditi went into hibernation after the defeat. She however staged a comeback by the local body elections and campaigned vigorously for the TDP. Though she endeared herself to the party workers, the general complaint against her was that she is too soft in dealing with the opponents.

In tone and temperament, Aditi is diametrically opposite of Sanchayita Gajapathi Raju, who was made the Mansas Trust chief by the YSRCP. Sanchayita is quite aggressive and is more articulate. Sanchayita did not baulk at criticising even Ashok Jagapati Raju. Even then, Aditi could not counter her effectively. Many feel that she has to be adequately aggressive in taking on political rivals.

By all accounts, it is quite clear that Aditi would contest the 2024 election from Vizianagaram seat. This time around, she has to prove herself by winning the elections . Indications are that Sanchayita is likely to join the YSRCP and could contest against Aditi. Which Gajapathi scion wins remains to be seen.