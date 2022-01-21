Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi Release Called off

After the super success of Pushpa: The Rise across the North Indian circuit, Allu Arjun’s previous film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is planned for a theatrical release in Hindi on January 26th. The movie is currently being remade in Hindi as Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. After a series of meetings held, the Hindi release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is now called off. Goldmines Telefilms which planned the theatrical release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in Hindi backed out.

The makers of Shehzada thanked Manish Shah of Goldmines Telefilms after he agreed to stall the theatrical release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in Hindi. The makers of Shehzada also paid Rs 8 crores to delay the television and digital release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in Hindi. Shehzada will hit the screens during the end of this year and it is currently under shoot. Allu Arjun on the other side is preparing for the sequel of Pushpa titled Pushpa: The Rule.