Two Tentative release dates of RRR Announced

RRR was planned for a grand release on January 7th across the globe in record number of screens. But the pandemic disturbed the plans and the release of the film got pushed. There are a lot of speculations going on about the release but SS Rajamouli and his team wants the film to have a grand release in all the languages when all the markets get reopened. The makers of RRR today made an announcement with two new possible release dates. “We are ready to release the film on March 18th 2022. Otherwise, RRR movie will release on April 28th 2022” told the official statement.

RRR is a pan-Indian film that is directed by SS Rajamouli. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the lead actors in this periodic action drama. The trailer kept huge expectations on the film and RRR is produced by DVV Danayya. RRR is made on a massive budget of Rs 450 crores and the entire country is waiting for the release of RRR.

