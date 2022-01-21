Nandamuri Balakrishna and Superstar Mahesh Babu have come together for the Grand Finale of the Unstoppable with NBK chat show on Telugu streaming platform Aha.

Mahesh Babu, with a warm smile on his face, reveals some interesting details about him at the show to be premiered on Aha soon.

A promo of the show has been released and it shows samples of how the proceedings are going to be. Balayya asks questions like Mahesh Babu’s household and the Bharat Ane Nenu actor gives interesting answers.

Unstoppable with NBK went on air in November with Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu, and Lakshmi Manchu attending the maiden episode. So far, the show has so far seen celebrities such as Nani, Anil Ravipudi, Brahmanandam and S S Rajamouli.