Jana’s son divides Congress in Miryalaguda!

Miryalaguda Assembly constituency was known as Congress stronghold for long. However, TRS breached Congress bastion in 2018 Assembly polls.

N. Bhaskar Rao, who won from Congress in 2014 Assembly polls defected to TRS soon after. Bhaskar Rao again won from Miryalaguda as TRS candidate in 2018 Assembly polls.

At this stage, Congress found a strong candidate in Miryalaguda in the form of Bathula Laxma Reddy, popular as BLR. With his charity programmes, BLR emerged as a strong leader to take on TRS.

He ensured Congress victory in 20 councillor seats in Miryalaguda in municipal elections in 2019 and gave tough fight to TRS. When everyone were confident of BLR defeating TRS in 2023 Assembly polls, former CLP leader K Jana Reddy’s son Raghuveer Reddy gave a new twist to Miryalaguda ticket.

Raghuveer Reddy has camped in Miryalaguda and projecting himself as Congress candidate for Miryalaguda in 2023 Assembly polls. This naturally triggered anger among BLR and his supporters.

This is often leading to street fighting between supporters of Raghuveer and BLR in Miryalaguda. The ruling TRS which was worried over emergence of BLR now appears to be a relieved lot due to feud between two Congress leaders.