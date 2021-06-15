Alia Bhatt puts RRR on the top of the List

RRR is in the last leg of the shoot and the entire nation is eagerly waiting for the new release date of the film. With the second wave calming down slowly, Rajamouli is back to work and he is planning the upcoming schedules of RRR. The shoot of RRR will resume in the first week of July. NTR, Ram Charan are preparing themselves for their roles and they will return back to the work as per the plans. Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt who is one of the busiest Indian actresses is romancing Ram Charan in RRR and she essays the role of Sita in this big-budget periodic film.

Alia Bhatt decided to complete her pending portions of RRR before she resumes the shoot of her Bollywood biggies. A song on Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt is pending and the schedule is planned. A special set is erected for the song. Rajamouli too decided to complete the portions of Alia considering her busy schedules. The last song on Ram Charan and NTR will be shot after completing this song. Rajamouli is also in plans to announce the release date of RRR soon after the shooting portions of the film are completed.