HC ruling on Mansas is ultimate victory of justice: TDP

Telugu Desam Party national general secretary and Andhra Pradesh opposition leader Nara Lokesh called the High Court’s judgment to rescind the state government’s orders on Maharaja Alak Narayana Society of Arts and Science (MANSAS) and the reinstatement of Ashok Gajapathi Raju as its chairman, as the ultimate victory of law and justice.

“With the High Court cancelling the government’s GOs on Mansas Trust, it has been proved that law and justice are the ultimate winners,” said Lokesh.

He claimed that this ruling is a slap in the face of the government which is allegedly issuing undemocratic and unconstitutional dark orders at midnight.

The TDP leader exhorted that the judgment brought more glory to the Pusapati family which donated land and assets worth thousands of crores of rupees.

“This is the victory of public love, law, justice and the Constitution with the blessings of Simahachalam Appanna,” said Lokesh and congratulated Raju.

Likewise, TDP supremo and former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu welcomed the judgment and termed it as a slap in the face of ‘Tughlaq CM’, hinting at Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy.

“Finally, the long arm of the law and the inexorable wheels of justice have put a full stop to Reddy’s nefarious plans to plunder thousands of acres of prime lands and multi-crore properties belonging to the temples that are run by the Mansas Trust,” claimed Naidu.

According to the TDP chief, the Court’s order would give a new lease of life to thousands of students and employees.

However, AP Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas said the government will appeal in the Supreme Court against the judgment.