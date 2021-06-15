Theatrical Releases: Tollywood aims August

The entire Telugu film industry is shut from the past two months because of the second wave of coronavirus. The shoots are resuming slowly and the entire Telugu cinema will return back to work from July first week. But there is no possibility for theatrical screening of the films as the government needs to grant permission to reopen the theatres. There are talks that the theatres will reopen from the end of July on 50 percent occupancy basis.

Summer pending releases like Love Story, Tuck Jagadish, Viraata Parvam and Seetimaar are expected to hit the screens in August if things are positive. The discussions are on for now and nothing has been finalized. Films like Naarappa, Paagal, Most Eligible Bachelor are done with the shoot of Radhe Shyam, Acharya are in the final stages of the shoot. Tollywood will have a bunch of releases in August, Septemer if things are favorable.