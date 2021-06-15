Buzz: Allu Arjun’s Icon will be a pan-Indian Film?

Stylish Star Allu Arjun gave his nod for Icon and the project’s shoot will commence once he is done with the shoot of the first installment of Pushpa. Vakeel Saab fame Sriram Venu will direct this interesting film that is planned on a big budget. As per the update coming, Icon will be a pan-Indian film and will have its release in all the Indian languages next year. Thaman is in talks to compose the music and Dil Raju will produce this film. As of now, the pre-production work is happening at a fast pace and an official announcement about the project is expected next month.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.