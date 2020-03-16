Alia Bhatt worrying Rajamouli and RRR Team

Alia Bhatt happens to be the most busiest actress in Bollywood currently. The actress was picked up for a crucial role in RRR and she is yet to join the shoot. The upcoming schedules have been planned perfectly and Alia is to join the sets of RRR in the upcoming schedule. The coronavirus outbreak had a hit on the shootings which are cancelled completely. Rajamouli and his team are left worried about the dates of Alia Bhatt.

With rest of the things fine despite of the shoot kept on hold, Rajamouli is in talks with Alia if she can allocate her dates as per the next schedule plan. Rajamouli is keen on wrapping her part first once the shoot commences. Alia Bhatt is all set to join Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s project after completing RRR. Long schedules are planned in Pune, Ahmedadabad and Hyderabad. NTR and Ram Charan are on a break and are spending time with their families after the shoot is called of due to coronavirus scare.