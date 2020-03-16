Coronavirus scare: Tollywood filmmakers puzzled

The coronavirus impact is huge and the entire film industry is asked to remain shut for time being. Several Tollywood filmmakers are left worried with the sudden break as most of them planned their schedules. The biggest challenge for any filmmaker is to get the combination of actors once the shoot commences. With all the shoots delayed, the actors will face a tough time to adjust their dates for their signed projects.

Several films are on the edge of their shoots and they may miss the announced release date due to this unexpected break. With 12-14 films lined up for summer and with the delay in shoots, theatres closed all these films will target May release if things come under control. Some of the producers spent huge and erected sets in private studios and this would cost them huge as there is no clarity when the shoot of their films will resume. On the whole, Telugu filmmakers are left puzzled and worried about the latest happenings.