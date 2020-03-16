Tamannaah to romance Ravi Teja?

Despite of a series of flops, Ravi Teja is on a signing spree and is occupied with enough work. The actor signed a comic entertainer in the direction of Trinadha Rao Nakkina which will start rolling this year. With Ravi Teja giving a positive nod, the director is busy finalizing the leading lady and other actors, technicians. Tamannaah is the frontrunner for the role of heroine in this untitled project.

Trinadha Rao and his team feel that Tamannaah would be the perfect choice for the role. The talks are on and things would be finalized soon. Ravi Teja as of now is busy with the shoot of Krack and will join the sets of Ramesh Varma’s project soon. He will complete these films after which he will start working for Trinadha Rao’s film.