Who’s Election Commissioner? Ramesh Kumar or Jagan?

AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy is facing both political and public criticism on his personal attack on State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar. Jagan has even asked a dramatic question whether who is the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Is it Ramesh Kumar or me? It may sound appealing to the masses but analysts are passing critical remarks against this irrational tendency on the part of AP CM. Now, they are asking in reverse mode. Who is the State Election Commissioner? Jagan Reddy or Ramesh Kumar. Seeing all this, it is clear that Jagan wants Ramesh Kumar to surrender to him just like DGP and Guntur SP.

The question of who runs which institution is there in the Constitution. During elections, it is Election Commissioner who takes control of the official machinery and even changes police officials. Ramesh Kumar did exactly the same. But CM doesn’t spare anybody who obstructs his plans, lawful or unlawful.

TDP MP Kesineni Nani seized the moment to make sarcastic comments on CM. He tells Jagan Reddy that this is a democratic country. Jagan cannot rule like a dictator as per his wishes since there is a method for everything in this country. CM can’t be SEC and SEC can’t be CM.