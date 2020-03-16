Like Naidu, Pawan talks of revolt against Jagan rule

One by one, all the opposition parties are slowly taking an extreme hard line against AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy. Now, Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan is threatening the YCP government with dire consequences if it still continues its oppressive and suppressive activities. Senani says that this Jagan Circar is making physical attacks and also crippling financial status of opponents. Jana Sena will not watch this silently and there will be a revolt in the streets. A few days ago, Chandrababu Naidu also spoke along similar lines. Naidu even warned the government against the possibility of people rising in a Sepoy mutiny like revolt.

Interestingly, even BJP is turning against Jagan though AP CM has given one Rajya Sabha seat to BJP sympathiser Parimal Natwani. Just a day after GVL Narasimha Rao complained to the Centre, the AP State Election Commission has postponed the local body polls. Now Pawan is talking of BJP-Jana Sena alliance waging an all-out battle against YCP. Pawan said that he had predicted prior to the elections itself that if Jagan Reddy comes to power, rowdyism and oppression would harm the people. But now, these goondas are entering even remotest corners of the state.