All 5 crore AP people in isolation except YSRCP leaders?

The TDP leaders are facing lockdown problems to freely move around in view of the lockdown. They are unhappy that the YSRCP leaders are using COVID-19 crisis to their political advantage. Now, the TDP says despite restrictions, Ministers and MLAs are continuing their sand, soil and liquor mafia activities. The YSRCP leaders are irresponsibly violating lockdown norms while 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh are in self-isolation as per the Central government’s call, said former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao.

Stating that TDP National President Chandrababu Naidu got stuck in neighbouring state, Mr. Uma said that despite the lockdown constraints, Mr. Naidu has been continuously in contact and giving daily directions to the party’s cadres on how to help the people in this hour of need. As per Opposition leader’s demand, the government should pay Rs. 5,000 for poor families. Poor patients are not able to buy medicines in villages and they are not able to lead their lives with just Rs. 1,000 given by the government. Ministers should ensure opening of paddy purchase centres to pay Rs. 1,370 per 75 kg paddy bag as middlemen are trying to buy the same at Rs. 800 by misleading farmers. Rs. 20 cr worth jasmine crop was damaged in Mylavaram area.

Mr. Uma objected to CM’s orders for bringing banana to sell in Krishna and Guntur markets where the local farmers were losing their crop due to lack of support from the government. Jagan Reddy made false claims in PM video conference on virus situation. Even CM’s Tadepalli residence is located in the same Guntur district which is placed under wholesale curfew and total lockdown on account of rapid spread of Corona cases.