Sai Dharam Tej about his 2 AM Buddies

Supreme Star Sai Dharam Tej is a relaxed man after his recent offerings Chitralahari and Prati Roju Pandaage ended up as decent hits. The actor is busy with Solo Brathuke So Better that will release soon. During his chat session on his official social media handle, Sai Dharam was asked about his midnight buddies from Tollywood. Sai Dharam Tej said “Nawin Vijay Krishna (Naresh’s son), Varun Tej and Vaisshnav Tej are his 2 AM buddies along with some of my college friends”.

When asked about NTR, Sai Tej said, “One of the first friends in the industry, met him before I thought of getting into the industry a truly blessed and talented actor”. Sai Dharam Tej answered several interesting questions that are posted his fans. He also signed a film for Deva Katta which will roll this year. Tej said that he is also in talks with a couple of debutants. He wished to work with Maruthi once again and the actor confirmed that the combo will happen very soon.