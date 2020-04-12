From the Past: Nabha Natesh looks sizzling hot

Kannada beauty Nabha Natesh is making waves across Telugu cinema. After Ismart Shankar, Nabha Natesh signed half a dozen Telugu films and she even hiked her remuneration. A sizzling hot picture of the actress from a photo shoot during her initial days of career is now making rounds across the internet. Nabha Natesh looked super cute and sexy in the click. She is busy with the shoot of Sai Dharam Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better and Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Alludu Adhurs which are gearing up for release soon.





Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com