All Class 10 students in Telangana declared passed

As no public examinations could be conducted for Class 10 in Telangana this year due to Covid-19 pandemic, the state education authorities have declared all students qualified.

Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday announced the results, declaring all students who paid their fee for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams passed.

She said students were allotted grades considering their internal assessment marks.

The results could be viewed on the websites www.bse.telangana.gov.in and http://results.bsetelangana.org

All 5,21,073 students who had applied and paid fee declared qualified. They included 5,16,578 regular and 4,495 candidates who had failed earlier.

Of the total regular students who passed, 2,62,917 were boys and 2,53,661 were girls. As many as 2,10,647 students secured a perfect 10/10 Grade Point Average (GPA) in the examinations.

All students in as many as 535 schools secured 10/10 GPA.

The minister said as the SSC exams could not be conducted due to the pandemic, students who had applied were declared passed as per the decision of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Last year too, the Class 10 exams could not be conducted due to the pandemic situation and all the students were declared qualified.

Officials said students can get their marks memos from their respective head masters and any discrepancies in the marksheets should be brought to the notice of the SSC Board by the headmasters concerned