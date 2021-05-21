KCR angry at ‘non-serious’ enforcement of lockdown in TS!

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday expressed severe angry at district collectors and SPs of all districts for adopting a casual approach towards enforcement of lockdown in Telangana.

KCR imposed lockdown in Telangana since May 12 which will be in force until May 30.

KCR on Friday visited Warangal MGM Hospital to interact with Covid patients, doctors and health staff.

After his visit, KCR held a video conference with collectors and SPs of all districts from Warangal collectorate.

In the video conference, KCR expressed anger over the ‘non serious’ implementation of lockdown in districts.

KCR said he had imposed lockdown for the health and lives of people despite state government losing thousands of crores of rupees of revenue but collectors and SPs are not taking lockdown seriously and allowing crowding of people during relaxation period and allowing people, motorists on to the roads during lockdown period.

The CM said the corona positive cases are witnessing a downward trend since lockdown was imposed and this benefit will be lost if collectors and SPs are non-serious over lockdown.

He directed collectors and SPs to enforce lockdown strictly till May 30 and take tough action against violators.