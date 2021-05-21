ZPTC/ MPTC polls: AP Govt to move HC first, SC later

The YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh which received a rude jolt in the AP High Court on Friday over ZPTC/ MPTC polls, has decided to approach High Court again against single judge order cancelling ZPTC/ MPTC polls.

The AP government will challenge single judge orders before the division bench, said YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu.

He said if the High Court division bench also delivers verdict in favour of cancellation of ZPTC/ MPTC polls, the AP government will then move Supreme Court later.

Ambati justified holding elections in April saying that elections were held based on the directions of the High Court division bench earlier.

Ambati said the orders of single judge were not final and the government had options to move High Court division bench as well as the Supreme Court.

Ambati reminded that High Court single judge bench had earlier ruled against holding elections but the division bench allowed elections and only stopped counting of votes.

The AP State Election Commission will file the petition challenging single judge order on cancellation of poles.

The APSEC wants to argue that courts should not interfere in the elections process after election notification was issued and Supreme Court earlier directions of four-week gap between release of election notification and counting of votes was only ‘advisory’ and not ‘mandatory’.