All Deals Closed for NBK’s Akhanda 2

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that Jio Plus Hotstar is the frontrunner to acquire the digital rights of Balakrishna’s upcoming movie Akhanda 2. The digital platform was way ahead when compared to Netflix and Amazon. The digital deal of Akhanda 2 has been closed for a record price of Rs 85 crores and the satellite rights of the film are sold for Rs 60 crores. The makers have closed all the theatrical deals of the film recently and the entire business of the film is closed.

The theatrical rights are sold for a record price which is the highest among the films of Balakrishna. The makers will be in huge profits even before the release of the film. Akhanda 2 is slated for December 5th release and Thaman is currently working on the background score. The shooting portions are completed and Boyapati Sreenu is focused on the final edit. 14 Reels Plus are the producers of Akhanda 2.