All eyes on Dhanush and Sir

Tamil actor Dhanush is making his straight Telugu debut with Sir, a social drama laced with all the commercial elements. Venky Atluri is the director and the response for the trailer is impressive. This would be the first Telugu film of Dhanush and the actor is all excited about the release. Dhanush also lined up two more films in Telugu and Sir would be a crucial film for the actor. The film should end up as a commercial success for sure as none of his recent films did well in Telugu. For Dhanush to be considered for many more bilinguals and to work with more Telugu directors, Sir should end up as a hit.

Sir is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Dhanush plays a school teacher in this social drama. The film is releasing on February 17th in Telugu and Tamil languages. All the theatrical and non-theatrical deals are closed recently. Dhanush will soon commence the shoot of Sekhar Kammula’s film and the film releases next year. Dhanush also signed a film for top producer Dil Raju and Kishore Reddy would direct this film.