All eyes on ED’s Investigation on Tollywood Celebrities

Four years ago, there was a huge noise across the circles of Tollywood after several celebrities were named in the drugs case. Telangana government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and drilled the celebrities separately. But the investigation said that there are no proofs that the celebrities consumed drugs. In a shocking revelation, the Enforcement Directorate officials issued summons to various celebrities and asked them to attend before them for the investigation.

Puri Jagannadh will be the first celebrity to get drilled in the case today. The ED officials collected the information from the previous investigation done by SIT officials. The ED is all set to investigate the financial angle and not about drugs. ED officials predict that there are big transactions done by these celebrities and they served notices as per the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The Telangana SIT will have to file a charge sheet if the ED proves that the celebrities are involved in Money Laundering. ED issued summons to Puri Jagannadh, Charmee, Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, Navdeep, Srinivas, Mumaith Khan, Nandu, Taneesh and Tharun and they will appear for investigation as scheduled.