All eyes on Komatireddy Brothers next moves?

As expected, senior Telangana Congress leaders Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy skipped Revanth Reddy’s swearing-in as new TPCC president at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday.

Though the majority of the senior Congress leaders attended the event, the Komatireddy brothers were conspicuous by their absence indicating that they are still very angry at the appointment of Revanth Reddy as new TPCC chief.

This fuelled speculations in political circles over what could be the next moves of Komatireddy brothers, whether they quit Congress and join BJP or TRS.

While Venkat Reddy is Lok Sabha member from Bhongir constituency, Rajagopal Reddy is MLA from Munugode constituency.

In the past Rajagopal Reddy made favourable comments about BJP saying that only BJP has the capacity to defeat TRS in Telangana.

But Venkat Reddy did not open up on his next political moves so far though he claimed that he will confine to his Nalgonda district politics and work for the development of Nalgonda district and his Bhongir constituency.

Venkat Reddy created a flutter by stating that Revanth bribed AICC Telangana affairs incharge Manickham Tagore to secure TPCC chief post like ‘cash for note’ case soon after Revanth’s announcement as TPCC chief.

But Venkat Reddy is maintaining silence since then.

Not only Congress leaders and cadre who are keenly watching the next moves of Komatireddy brother but even other parties like TRS and BJP are trying to get them into their fold if they decide to quit Congress.