Will new KRMB chairman favour AP or TS?

While Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are engaged in a bitter water war over sharing of Krishna water for the past few weeks, MP Singh took over as new chairman of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Wednesday.

SP Singh assumed office at a simple ceremony in Hyderabad.

SP Singh taking charge as new KRMB chairman triggered a debate in Telugu States whether he would favour AP or TS in the ongoing Krishna water dispute.

This is because, the previous KRMB chairman A Paramesham was accused of favouring Telangana.

The AP government even complained to Centre by writing letters alleging that Paramesham was favouring Telangana and sought a change of KRMB chairman.

Paramesham retired in May. The Centre made new appointment after more than a month.

SP Singh is facing a big challenge of holding meeting between TS and AP on July 9 to resolve Krishna water dispute. But TS government is demanding the postponement of July 9 meeting and hold it after July 20.

It remains to be seen what SP Singh will do now.