All eyes on Major’s Bollywood Performance

South Indian films like Pushpa: The Rise, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 have performed exceptionally well in the North Indian market. RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 swept up the summer across the country. Several Bollywood biggies fell flat and the Hindi filmmakers are puzzled now. One more South film Major is all set for a pan-Indian release this Friday. The film’s special screenings in North received a tremendous response. Now everyone is focused on how the film will fare at the North Indian box-office.

The advance sales for Major across the Telugu states are very good. The team of Major planned an extensive set of promotions which worked well and generated enough buzz on the film. Trade analysts predict that Major will open with decent footfalls in North India too. Major is the life story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and Adivi Sesh reprises his role. Saiee Manjrekar, Shobita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma played other prominent roles in this patriotic attempt.