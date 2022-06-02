Sarkaru Vaari Paata digital streaming draws Criticism

There is a huge ongoing debate about the decreased footfalls in theatres after the coronavirus pandemic. The high ticket pricing is a factor and the early digital streaming is the other factor that is killing the footfalls. Tollywood producers met recently and discussed about the digital streaming of the biggies. It is finalized that a film’s digital streaming should be allowed after 56 days from the theatrical release date. But no producer is on the stand. Most of the recent biggies except RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 are streamed early.

Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata is yet to complete the theatrical run but the film is now available on Amazon Prime on a pay-per-view basis. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is available for a price of Rs 199 and it will be available for free from next weekend. The makers are trolled badly for the move. There is a debate that the producers are signing early digital deals after the digital platforms are offering high prices. There are talks that the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata were paid high amount than the deal for the early digital streaming.

Its high time for the makers to wake up before the theatrical business comes to a closure.